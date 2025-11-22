RNU welcomes comprehensive core staffing review in strengthening public healthcare

Health, News November 22nd, 2025

The Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador (RNU) says it is welcoming the launch of the province-wide Core Staffing Review. This is the first comprehensive assessment of nursing staffing needs in over 40 years. This review is essential to rebuilding and strengthening Newfoundland and Labrador’s public healthcare system and ensuring patients receive safe, sustainable care.

NL Health Services has begun a system-wide review of staffing needs, skill mix, and care demands across key areas of nursing. This work, according to the RNU, will provide the first modern, evidence-based picture of what is required to deliver appropriate nursing care in every setting.

“For too long, our healthcare system has been working with outdated staffing assumptions that no longer reflect today’s realities of rising patient acuity, growing complexity, geographic disparities, and system-wide pressure” said Yvette Coffey, RNU President. “This review is a first step towards understanding what the entire system actually needs. And if the recommendations are implemented, it will help stem the hemorrhaging of healthcare professionals and restore confidence in our public system.”

The review will identify where nursing staffing models must be strengthened or realigned, support modern health human resources planning, and give decision-makers an accurate understanding of workloads in acute care, long-term care, community care, and other program areas. RNU says this information is vital to stabilizing the workforce and improving patient outcomes.

“Our members continue to carry a heavy load and have been clear for years about what isn’t working,” said Coffey. “This government’s commitment to take action is encouraging. We will be watching closely for follow-through, and we are ready to be strong partners in this work.”

RNU is encouraged by Premier Wakeham’s commitment to implement the Core Staffing Review’s recommendations within six months of receiving them. This, the union notes, was a pledge made during the recent election campaign.

“Our union has long been at the forefront of offering solutions, advocating for evidence-based staffing, safer workplaces, and the supports healthcare workers need to provide high-quality care,” Coffey added. “Our members look forward to collaborating with the new provincial government as this critical work moves ahead.”