RNU: NLHS did not consult on leave restrictions decision

News October 3rd, 2025

The Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador (RNU) is correcting the record following NL Health Services’ public statement late last evening claiming that unions were consulted on the decision to restrict leave during the CorCare go-live.

“Let me be crystal clear,” said Yvette Coffey, RNU President. “We were not consulted. We were called into a short meeting – less than ten minutes – and simply informed of what NLHS had already decided. That is not consultation. It is not collaboration. It is dismissive and disrespectful.”

RNU says it is pleased that the employer has since reversed the decision, but cautions that this pattern of announcing decisions and only listening after public outcry cannot continue.

“We are always ready to collaborate and bring solutions to the table,” Coffey added. “But true consultation means listening to frontline workers and respecting their voices — not telling them what’s already been decided.”