RNU demands immediate reversal of leave restrictions during CorCare Go-Live

Local News, News October 2nd, 2025

The Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador (RNU) is demanding that NL Health Services immediately reverse its directive to restrict vacation and personal leave during the upcoming CorCare go-live.

The directive, issued by memo, states that “discretionary leave requests will not be approved” during the freeze period. RNU President Yvette Coffey says this action is unacceptable, a clear violation of collective agreement rights, and an insult to nurses across the province. It’s also a decision that will ripple across the broader healthcare team.

“Leave restrictions must be negotiated, not imposed by memo. Nurses have earned their vacation, and their rights must be respected. NLHS cannot override the collective agreement whenever it suits them,” said Coffey.

During her recent President’s Tour across the province, Coffey heard repeated stories from nurses who were already being denied leave, and in some cases harassed by their employer when they finally managed to take time off.

“Our members told us they are exhausted, burned out, and desperate for relief. Instead of addressing staffing shortages, NLHS is trying to squeeze nurses even harder. That’s not just unfair, it’s dangerous for patient care. And while I speak on behalf of nurses, I know our colleagues across the public healthcare system feel this same strain. No frontline worker should be treated like a disposable resource,” Coffey said.

RNU is calling for the directive to be immediately reversed. The union is pressing NLHS to expand and clarify exemptions, respect pre-approved leave, and focus on solutions that strengthen staffing across the system rather than punishing frontline workers.

“This so-called freeze will only backfire. Delaying vacations will create a backlog later, making staffing problems worse. More importantly, it sets a dangerous precedent: nurses’ rights cannot be clawed back or denied by memo. We will not stand by while hard-won rights are stripped away,” Coffey said.