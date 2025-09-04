Justice

Justice

RNC seize dirt bike that attempted to flee police

Justice, News

The RNC seized a dirt bike, and ticketed a youth and parent following a traffic initiative over the Labour Day weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 31, police were conducting speed enforcement on Kenmount Road when they observed two dirt bikes travelling toward the town of Paradise. Upon observing the police vehicles, the dirt bike operators fled at a high rate of speed, however, one of the bikes stalled.

As a result, a 15-year-old male was issued Summary Offence Tickets for operating an off-road vehicle on a highway without a driver’s licence, operating without a licence plate, and operating without insurance. The teen’s mother was also ticketed for allowing the operation without proper supervision. The dirt bike was impounded.

Protesters demand justice for man killed in attack last week
Read more
Markus Hicks pleads guilty to 54 charges in sexual assault case
Read more
Former teacher, volleyball coach Markus Hicks pleads guilty to sexual violence charges
Read more
Back to top