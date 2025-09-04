RNC seize dirt bike that attempted to flee police

Justice, News September 4th, 2025

The RNC seized a dirt bike, and ticketed a youth and parent following a traffic initiative over the Labour Day weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 31, police were conducting speed enforcement on Kenmount Road when they observed two dirt bikes travelling toward the town of Paradise. Upon observing the police vehicles, the dirt bike operators fled at a high rate of speed, however, one of the bikes stalled.

As a result, a 15-year-old male was issued Summary Offence Tickets for operating an off-road vehicle on a highway without a driver’s licence, operating without a licence plate, and operating without insurance. The teen’s mother was also ticketed for allowing the operation without proper supervision. The dirt bike was impounded.