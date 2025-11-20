RNC searching for man wanted for centre city assault

Justice, News November 20th, 2025

The RNC is searching for Nick Sullivan wanted for his role in an altercation in St. John’s.

Sullivan who also goes by the name Nick Hawco, is believed to be responsible for an assault at Father Walsh’s Memorial Park on Queen’s Road on Wednesday. A 22-year-old male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old is wanted on charges of assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nick Sullivan (Hawco) is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.