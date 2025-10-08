RNC make arrest on weapons offence

NEWS

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary made an arrest following a report of a weapons offence in St. John’s.

On Tuesday, at approximately 8:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a weapons offence in the area of Bond Street. Responding officers determined that multiple individuals outside of a home may have been armed with firearms. The area was contained by responding officers that included the Tactics and Rescue Unit, Police Dog Services and Criminal Investigation Division.

At this time, there is no indication a firearm was discharged or that any injuries occurred.  

Around 9:30 a.m. one male was taken into custody nearby. Brian Tarrant, 43, was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court today on the following charges:

·         Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

·         Carrying a Concealed Weapon

·         Failure to Comply with a Release Order

In the early morning hours today (Oct. 8), a search warrant was executed at a property on Gower Street. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

The RNC is asking anyone with information or video footage to call 709-729-8000.

