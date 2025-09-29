RNC make arrest connected to violent offences

News September 29th, 2025

The RNC have made an arrest following a report of intimate partner violence in St. John’s.

On Saturday afternoon, the RNC received a report of an assault and threats with respect to ongoing intimate partner violence. The Criminal Investigation Division was engaged to investigate the information and determined that criminal acts occurred against a female.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, 47-year-old Michael Pippy Sr. was arrested at a residence in the downtown area of St. John’s. Pippy was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, mischief by property damage, two counts of uttering threats, and failure to comply with a release order. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.