RNC lay charges in ATM theft

News October 24th, 2025

The RNC has charged two men for their involvement in a break-and-enter at a bank in Mount Pearl using heavy equipment.

Police responded to the bank on Commonwealth Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 13. Responding officers observed significant damage to the building and an excavator believed to have been used in the commission of the offence was located at the scene.

The RNC General Investigation Unit has charged 30-year-old Joshua Weir with:

Break and enter

Theft of a motor-vehicle

Theft over $5,000

Mischief over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime

Breach of probation

His co-accused, 61-year-old Lawrence Whelan has been charged with:

Break and enter

Theft of a motor-vehicle

Theft over $5,000

Mischief over $5,000

Both men are due to appear in court at later dates.