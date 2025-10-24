NEWS

RNC lay charges in ATM theft

The RNC has charged two men for their involvement in a break-and-enter at a bank in Mount Pearl using heavy equipment.

Police responded to the bank on Commonwealth Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 13. Responding officers observed significant damage to the building and an excavator believed to have been used in the commission of the offence was located at the scene.

The RNC General Investigation Unit has charged 30-year-old Joshua Weir with:

  • Break and enter
  • Theft of a motor-vehicle
  • Theft over $5,000
  • Mischief over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Breach of probation

His co-accused, 61-year-old Lawrence Whelan has been charged with:

  • Break and enter
  • Theft of a motor-vehicle
  • Theft over $5,000
  • Mischief over $5,000

Both men are due to appear in court at later dates.

