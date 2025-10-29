RNC issue warrant for man wanted for parental abduction

Justice, News October 29th, 2025

The RNC has issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted for abducting his daughter.

The RNC received a report on the evening of Sept. 27 that a five-year-old child had been taken from the country by a person known to her. The two are believed to be in Egypt.

Thirty-six-year-old Ahmed Mohamed Shafik Abelfat Elgammal is wanted by the RNC on charges of abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and the RNC is using all available resources to locate and confirm the safety of the child.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.