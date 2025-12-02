RNC investigating suspicious deaths of two men in St. John’s home

Justice, News December 2nd, 2025

At approximately 9 a.m. Monday, police responded to a residence on Aldershot Street. On arrival, patrol officers located a 38-year-old male and a 53-year-old male deceased inside the home. The Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Services were engaged to investigate the deaths, which are believed to be suspicious.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an investigation to determine the cause(s) of death. The investigative team are currently seeking any information or video footage from the area of Aldershot and neighbouring streets from Monday between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Any suspicious activity that was observed should be reported to the RNC to assist the investigation.