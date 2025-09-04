RNC investigating Grandparent Scam on west coast

News September 4th, 2025

The RNC is advising the community of an investigation into a grandparent scam in Irishtown-Summerside. On Saturday, Aug. 30, shortly before 9 p.m., police received a report of potential fraud that had occurred the day prior. A woman attended RNC Headquarters in Corner Brook to advise that she had received a phone call from a person she believed to be her grandson, stating he had been in an accident and needed a large sum of money. She later received a call from someone claiming to be a lawyer, requesting a larger sum of money.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, a man she did not know came to her residence in Irishtown-Summerside to pick up the money. He was described as a person of colour, approximately 6’0” tall with a medium build, and was wearing a flannel jacket. After obtaining the money he was seen walking toward Main Street. Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to call the RNC at 709-637-4100.

The RNC is reminding the public that should you receive a call of this nature; remember that no law enforcement agency or public official would never demand money over a phone call as part of any judicial or investigation process. If you receive such a phone call, end the call and contact your loved one directly.