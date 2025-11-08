RNC introduces new traffic unit on the west coast

News November 8th, 2025

The RNC now has a full-time traffic unit in western Newfoundland.

The two-member team is specially trained to investigate serious traffic-related offences like dangerous and impaired driving, multi-vehicle collisions, and breaches of the Highway Traffic Act.

The addition of a Traffic and Accident Investigation Unit on the west coast is in direct response to the concerns of those we serve and a reflection of our commitment to this region.

Traffic officers analyze collision data and community complaints to target enforcement where it is needed most. A dedicated traffic unit will also work proactively to reduce high-risk driving behaviours such as speeding, distracted, and aggressive driving.

This specialized unit will allow the RNC to deploy resources more strategically and free up patrol officers to focus on other calls-for-service. It is our hope the increased visibility will deter bad driving and improve safety for all road users.