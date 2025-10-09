RNC Increasing Enforcement for ‘Operation Impact’

News October 9th, 2025

With an anticipated increase in traffic during this Thanksgiving long weekend, the RNC is joining police services throughout the country in a campaign to keep roadways safe.

‘Operation Impact’ taking place from Oct. 10-13 is aimed at promoting safe driving behaviours. The RNC will be conducting checkpoints focused on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, as well as speeding and seatbelt compliance.

This year’s theme, ‘‘Safety is in MY hands”, reminds everyone that motor-vehicle collisions are preventable and that safe driving behaviours save lives.