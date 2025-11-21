RNC arrest driver for dangerous operation

News November 21st, 2025

The RNC has arrested a dangerous driver after a call from a concerned citizen.

Shortly after noon today, police received an impaired driving complaint from a member of the public. Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop however, the operator fled, driving recklessly.

After a quick investigation, the 18-year-old male operator was identified and located. It was determined he had consumed alcohol prior to getting behind the wheel, an offence for any driver under age 22. He was arrested for flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle. He also was issued a 7-day driving suspension, ticketed for having open liquor in a vehicle, and the vehicle was seized. He will appear in court at a later date.