NEWS

News

RNC appealing to the public for information

News

The RNC is appealing for witnesses and video following a residential break-and-enter in St. John’s.

Police responded to a home in the area of Elizabeth Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 25. The suspect left the scene on foot when they encountered the homeowner. There were no injuries and no damage reported. A number of pieces of jewellery were reported stolen.

As part of the investigation, the RNC is looking for any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area that encompasses, Elizabeth Avenue, Bonaventure Avenue, and Newtown Road, including Lions’ Park between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.

Related Articles

Investigation into Mushuau Innu First Nation Band Council Office fire continues, Natuashish RCMP seeking public’s assistance
Read more
Police investigating break and enters to grocery store, seeking public assistance
Read more
RCMP investigating break, enter and theft from liquor store, public assistance sought
Read more
RCMP investigates break, enter and mischief to Mealy Mountain Collegiate
Read more
Police public assistance to identify person involved in theft from North Atlantic
Read more
Rotating strikes continue following Canada Post strike
Read more
Back to top