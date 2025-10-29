RNC appealing to the public for information

News October 29th, 2025

The RNC is appealing for witnesses and video following a residential break-and-enter in St. John’s.

Police responded to a home in the area of Elizabeth Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 25. The suspect left the scene on foot when they encountered the homeowner. There were no injuries and no damage reported. A number of pieces of jewellery were reported stolen.

As part of the investigation, the RNC is looking for any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area that encompasses, Elizabeth Avenue, Bonaventure Avenue, and Newtown Road, including Lions’ Park between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.