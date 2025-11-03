RNC appealing to the public for information related to a stolen ATV

News November 3rd, 2025

The RNC is looking to speak with a witness who may have information about a stolen ATV in Conception Bay South. During the night of Friday, Sept. 26, a 2015 Honda 420 FourTrax ATV was stolen from a property in CBS. It is described as having faded red plastic, a broken rear taillight, and a two-tone black cushion on the back-rack.

The RNC’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating, and believe that a member of the public stopped to offer assistance to the suspect who was having mechanical issues with the stolen ATV in the area of Mahers.

The RNC are asking the witness to please contact police to provide the details of the interaction.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.