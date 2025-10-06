NEWS

RNC appealing for information following motorcycle collision

The RNC is investigating following a motorcycle collision in St. John’s over the weekend.

The two-vehicle collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the Outer Ring Road happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday westbound just past the Allandale Road overpass.

The 29-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was sent to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured.

RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to, or immediately following the collision.

