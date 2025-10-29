RNC appealing for information following

News October 29th, 2025

The RNC is investigating following a motorcycle collision in Paradise. The two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and SUV happened just after 10 a.m. today at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway (Outer Ring Road) and Topsail Road.

The 35-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupant of the SUV was uninjured.

RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to, or immediately following the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.