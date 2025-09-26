Retired Summerford-area teacher charged with sexual offences, possible victims urged to come forward

News September 26th, 2025

As a result of an investigation by Twillingate RCMP into sexual assaults carried out over a span of five decades, a retired educator has been charged with multiple sexual offences. Police believe there is a possibility of more victims, and are urging any victims or witnesses to come forward.

In June 2025, Twillingate RCMP received multiple reports of historical sexual assaults committed by 76-year-old David Regular, between 1970 and May 2025. Regular was arrested by Twillingate RCMP on September 15, 2025.

Due to the historic nature of some of the offences, some of his charges include a section from a previous version of the Criminal Code that dates back to the 1970s.

Regular faces 15 charges, including:

Indecent assault on a male contrary to section 156 of the Criminal Code (1970) – seven counts,

Sexual assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code – six counts,

Sexual interference contrary to section 151 of the Criminal Code– two counts.

Regular was released on conditions and is expected to appear in Gander Provincial Court on Dec. 16.

Police have already spoken with multiple complainants and believe there may be other victims and witnesses who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information that relates to this investigation is encouraged to contact Twillingate RCMP at 709-884-2811.

The investigation is continuing.