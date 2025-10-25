Resource Enforcement Division seeking public assistance on moose poaching Incidents

News October 25th, 2025

Resource Enforcement Division of the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is seeking information related to moose poaching and wastage incidents west of Corner Brook.

In the past month, Resource Enforcement Officers have responded to four separate complaints in the areas of Lady Slipper Road and Gull Pond Road. Officers discovered four full moose carcasses at three different locations, all believed to have been shot. Officers believe the incidents occurred between Sept. 13 and Oct. 13, 2025.

Poaching is an offence under the Wild Life Act. The minimum penalties for poaching a big game animal start at $1,000, up to a maximum of $5,000 for a first offence. In addition, individuals potentially face a prison term of between one to six months and in most cases, must forfeit the firearms and vehicles involved.

It is also an offence to willfully or intentionally allow the flesh of wildlife that has been taken or killed for food to be destroyed, wasted or spoiled. Intentional wastage of meat carries a fine of up to $200.