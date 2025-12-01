Regiment split weekend series at home

News, Sports December 1st, 2025

After finding themselves on the wrong side of an 8-5 game on Friday night, the Newfoundland Regiment responded in style with a 7-0 win over the Halifax Mooseheads on Saturday night at Mary Brown’s Centre.

Justin Larose got the scoring started just 17 seconds into the game to make it 1-0 Newfoundland on the opening shift. Moments later Larose added a second and Dawson Sharkey joined the party on the same four minute powerplay to make it 3-0 Regiment inside six minutes. Louis-François Bélanger banged one home just before the first intermission to make it 4-0 Newfoundland after the first.

Max Dinneen made it 5-0 midway through the middle frame before Dominic Pilote and Will Reynolds added a pair in the third for good measure to bring it to a 7-0 final scoreline.

Chase Anderson made 25 stops to secure the victory and the first shutout in Regiment history in the process.

Newfoundland stay right here for their final two home games of the calendar year when they host the Charlottetown Islanders next Saturday and Sunday.