RCMP warns of ultra-potent synthetic opioid, 10× stronger than fentanyl, found in NL

Local News, News April 30th, 2026

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is warning the public after confirming that a dangerous synthetic opioid has been seized by police in this province for the first time.

N-Propionitrile chlorphine, also known as cychlorphine, is a synthetic opioid believed to be at least ten times more potent than fentanyl. Laboratory testing has confirmed that a quantity of pills seized in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in March 2026 are N-Propionitrile chlorphine.

The drugs were located in pill form, and resemble the prescription opioid medication hydromorphone (commonly marketed as Dilaudid), medically prescribed for pain management.

There are no obvious physical differences between these fake pills and authentic prescription pills. In most cases, it is not possible to tell if the pills are authentic or fake by physical appearance alone.

N-Propionitrile chlorphine is not approved for medical use and can be fatal in small doses, even for frequent or experienced drug users. At this time, it is believed that toxicity (overdose) be reversed by naloxone (Narcan) but due to potentially higher potency and longer duration of action, additional doses of naloxone may be required over time.

Purchasing pharmaceutical drugs that have not been prescribed to you is not only illegal, but extremely dangerous. Counterfeit drugs often look identical to approved prescription drugs but contain hidden ingredients that can seriously harm your health or cause death, like toxic chemicals or illegal street drugs.

An overdose is a medical emergency. If you witness one, call 911 immediately.

RCMP officers and other first responders across the province are equipped with naloxone kits, which are also readily available for free for the general public through Gov NL’s Health Services. Naloxone is only effective for suspected opioid overdose situations and is not effective for those under the influence of other drugs or substances (such as cocaine). Information on how to obtain a naloxone kit can be found here: Naloxone Kit Distribution Sites – Health and Community Services

Residents are reminded of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, which offers some legal protections to those who seek emergency help during an overdose. More information on the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act can be found here: About the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act – Canada.ca

Those who are suffering from drug addiction are encouraged to reach out for support. More information on available supports can be found here: Mental Health and Addictions – Health and Community Services