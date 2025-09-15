RCMP trying to identify vehicle connected to theft from Lethbridge school storage shed

Justice, Local News, News September 15th, 2025

Clarenville RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that police believe is connected to a break, enter and theft from a storage shed belonging to a Lethbridge school.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, Clarenville RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter carried out during the late evening hours of September 9, 2025, at Heritage Collegiate in Lethbridge. An unknown suspect or suspects gained entry to a storage shed on the school grounds and took a Benchmark gas-powered lawn mower and a Husqvarna snow blower.

Video surveillance from approximately 10:43 p.m. on Sept. 9 shows a 4-door sedan driving through the empty school parking lot and departing a short time later. Police are looking to identify the owner of the vehicle. A photo of the sedan is attached.

Anyone having information on the identity of the owner of this vehicle or information about the occupants of the vehicle is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.

The investigation is ongoing.