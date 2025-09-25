RCMP-RNC IICE charges Twillingate man with online child exploitation offences

News September 25th, 2025

Following a lengthy investigation conducted by the RCMP-RNC Integrated Internet Child Exploitation (IICE) Unit, 29-year-old Christian Baggs of Twillingate was arrested on Sept. 18, and has been charged with online child exploitation offences.

In April 2025, as part of an ongoing investigation, IICE executed a search warrant at a Twillingate home in relation to a report of online child exploitation activity. Electronic devices were seized and analyzed forensically.

The results of the forensic analysis, as well as other evidence collected, resulted in Baggs’ arrest on Thursday. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Make available child pornography – one count,

Transmission of child pornography – one count,

Possession of child pornography – one count,

Accessing child pornography – one count,

Luring a child under the age of 18 – five counts.

In accordance with arrest and release procedures, Baggs was released on conditions designed to protect the general public. He is scheduled to appear in Gander Provincial Court on Nov. 4.