RCMP responds to residential fire in Makinsons

Justice, News November 19th, 2025

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador and the Newfoundland and Labrador Fire Commissioner’s Office are investigating a fire at a residence in Makinsons that sent one person to hospital on Sunday evening. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, police responded to a fire at a residence on Hodgewater Line in Makinsons. A passerby who observed the fire was able to remove the lone occupant from the house before first responders arrived.

Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the home’s occupant to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, however, it caused extensive damage to the residence.

Police engaged the provincial Fire Commissioner’s Office and secured the scene. A fire investigator attended and examined the scene on Nov. 17. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fire, and anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage (specifically in the Hodgewater Line area) on November 16, 2025 to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.

The investigation is continuing.