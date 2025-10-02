NEWS

RCMP responds to disturbance call, man charged with uttering threats

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is investigating after responding Wednesday afternoon to a disturbance in progress inside a home in Botwood. A 39-year-old man was arrested and faces criminal charges.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on Wentzells Road in Botwood. Police arrived on scene to find that a man had barricaded himself, and two other persons known to him, inside the home.

As a result of ongoing communications with the man, officers at the scene managed to successfully de-escalate the situation. The incident resolved peacefully with the man exiting his home. He was taken into police custody without further incident.

The 39-year-old man was transported to the Grand Falls-Windsor detachment. He was held in custody overnight to appear before the courts on Thursday, October 2 and faces charges under the Criminal Code including uttering threats and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The investigation continues, and additional charges are possible.

