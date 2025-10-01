RCMP responds to crash in Brigus, arrests impaired driver

News October 1st, 2025

A 56-year-old driver was arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP on Sept. 30 following a single vehicle collision in Brigus.

At approximately 8:41 p.m. on Tuesday, Bay Roberts RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Main Road in Brigus. The Brigus Volunteer Fire Brigade and NL Health Services personnel attended the scene to assist.

The driver, a 56-year-old man showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test.

He was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Bay Roberts RCMP detachment, where he provided further breath samples above the provincial limit, but below the criminal threshold for impaired driving.

For having a blood alcohol concentration above the provincial limit, his licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.