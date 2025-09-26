NEWS

RCMP NL tickets a pair of excessive speeders, two vehicles seized and impounded

A 49-year-old man and a 20-year-old man are each without a car and a driver’s licence after they were stopped for excessive speeding.

At approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sept. 25, an officer with Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP observed a vehicle travelling at speeds up to 152 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on Route 100 near Dunville. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver – a 20-year-old man – was ticketed for excessive speeding. His license was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

Just before 6:00 a.m. on Sept. 26, an officer with Gander RCMP observed a vehicle travelling at speeds up to 135 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Route 330 near Gander. A traffic stop was conducted, and a 49-year-old man was ticketed for excessive speeding. His license was also suspended, and his vehicle was seized and impounded by police.

