RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador and Make-A-Wish kick off 40th annual Wish Trees Campaign

News December 2nd, 2025

The 40th annual Wish Trees campaign kicked off yesterday with a special tree-lighting ceremony at RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador headquarters in St. John’s. Participating detachments across the province will be collecting donations for Make-a-Wish Canada to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illness in our province.

“We are proud to continue this partnership with Make-A-Wish® Canada, and, as we celebrate 40 years of RCMP Wish Trees, our goal is to raise more money than ever for local children and their families,” said Assistant Commissioner Pat Cahill. “On behalf of RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador, I would like to extend thanks to our communities, officers and employees for their generous support of this campaign.”

Throughout the month of December, participating RCMP detachments across Newfoundland and Labrador will be accepting donations and lighting up their wish trees. Funds collected go to Make-A-Wish® Canada, to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses or severe genetic or neurological conditions in the province.

“Every wish we grant is a turning point for a child facing a critical illness, because Wishes Are Medicine,” said Alexis Gaiptman, Vice President, Eastern Canada, Make-A-Wish® Canada. “A wish is not just a moment of joy or a nice-to-have, it’s a critical part of a child’s treatment journey, offering strength and hope for the entire family. This holiday season, with the tremendous support of the RCMP, every dollar raised from the 40th Annual Wish Trees campaign will help us reach even more children waiting for their wish.”

Detachments will be hosting lighting events and fundraisers in their communities, encouraging people to donate and to come together this holiday season. Information about community events will be posted on RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador’s Facebook and X pages and Make-A-Wish Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page.

Donations to Make-A-Wish® Canada, can also be made online at https://makeawishca.donordrive.com/events/1517.

Since its inception, the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Wish Trees campaign has raised over $500,000.00 in support of wishes for children in Newfoundland and Labrador