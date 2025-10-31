RCMP lays impaired operation charge connected to August incident

NEWS

Harbour Breton RCMP has laid criminal charges of impaired operation against 30-year-old Travis Carsten Johnson of St. John’s. Johnson was arrested in August 2025 after a single vehicle crash, and blood analysis has now confirmed he was impaired by alcohol at the time.

At approximately 1:43 a.m., on Sunday Aug. 31, police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver that departed Head Bay D’Espoir towards St. Albans. Sometime later police were alerted to a single vehicle crash and responded to the scene along Route 361 just outside of Milltown.

The driver, 30-year-old Travis Johnson, exhibited signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. He was transported to hospital by NL Health Services for medical treatment and assessment. A demand was made while in hospital, and blood samples were collected by medical staff and seized by police.

In October 2025, investigators received the results of the forensic blood analysis — conducted by the National RCMP Forensic Laboratory —­ which confirmed the alcohol content of his blood was more than two and a half times the legal limit.

Travis Johnson has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.

Johnson was located and served with court compelling documents. He is expected to appear in Bay D’Espoir Provincial Court on Feb. 12, 2026.

