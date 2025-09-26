RCMP Labrador District GIS arrest man for possession, trafficking cocaine

News September 26th, 2025

Officers with RCMP Labrador District’s General Investigation Section (GIS) arrested 42-year-old Bobby Lewis on Thursday, on charges related to the trafficking of cocaine.

On Sept. 25, officers on patrol witnessed what they believed to be a drug-related transaction and arrested 42-year-old Bobby Lewis. During a search, police located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, packaged in a manner consistent with trafficking activity.

Lewis was charged under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and one count of trafficking cocaine.

He was released from police custody with strict conditions, and will appear in provincial court at a future date.