RCMP investigating suspected arson in Freshwater, requesting public’s assistance

Harbour Grace RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that impacted a community boardwalk under construction in Freshwater. Police were engaged in mid-October after the damage was discovered, and are now asking the public to come forward with any information about this incident.

Just before 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 16, police responded to a report of significant fire damage at the Freshwater Community Boardwalk. Police were told the damage likely occurred between Tuesday October 14 and the morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 16.

Police believe the fire may have been intentionally set. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014.

