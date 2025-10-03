RCMP investigating moose-vehicle collision on TCH

News October 3rd, 2025

Clarenville RCMP is investigating a moose-vehicle collision that occurred Thursday evening, and resulted heavy damage to a vehicle but no reported injuries.

On Oct. 2, police responded to a single vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) near Goobies involving a passenger vehicle with one occupant and a moose. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. She was medically assessed and cleared at the scene by NL Emergency Health Services personnel.

The collision resulted in the temporary closure of the eastbound lanes of the TCH near the weigh scales, between Route 210 and Sunnyside. The closure was necessary for emergency crews to respond to and clear the collision scene.