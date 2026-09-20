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RCMP investigating ATV theft in Glenwood

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Gander RCMP is investigating the theft of an ATV from Glenwood this week. Police are asking for help to identify the person responsible and locate the stolen property.

On Friday, September 18, officers responded to a report of an ATV stolen from a residence on Peter’s Crescent in Glenwood. It is believed the theft occurred between September 17 at 6:00 p.m. and before September 18 at 4:30 p.m.

The ATV is a grey and red 2024 Honda Rubicon TRX5, Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate number JVP029, with VIN 1HFTE46L4R4900449.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, anyone with information about the location of the ATV or anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact police. Residents or businesses with surveillance video or images from the area of Peter’s Crescent around the time of the theft are asked to contact the detachment as soon as possible at 709-256-6841.

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