RCMP investigates collision with police vehicle on TCH; seeking assistance from the public

News October 28th, 2025

Two people were injured in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) near Brigus Junction last week and police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate additional witnesses or any video that might be available.



At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22 an officer was conducting a traffic stop, with emergency lights activated, on the westbound side of the TCH. He had returned to his vehicle and was rear-ended by a white Hyundai Venue (a small compact SUV).

The impact of the collision resulted in the police vehicle being pushed onto its side and into the ditch on the side of the highway. The RCMP officer was able to safely exit the vehicle, and both the officer and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the highway in order to assess and investigate the incident. An RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist attended the scene.

Police are asking that anyone who was witness to this collision or anyone that may have dash cam footage in the area of the TCH near Brigus Junction around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Oct. 22 to please contact Holyrood RCMP by calling (709)-229-3892.