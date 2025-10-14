NEWS

News

RCMP investigates break, enter and mischief to Mealy Mountain Collegiate

News

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating a break and enter to a storage shed and subsequent vandalism to school property, and are looking to the public for any information about the suspect or suspects.

Sometime between 4:00 p.m. and 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, an individual or individuals broke into a detached storage shed at Mealy Mountain Collegiate, located on Voisey Drive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The suspect(s) smashed the handle off the door and gained entry inside the shed. Once inside, the individual(s) broke open several water filters and poured out their contents and opened tins of paint and poured them on the parking lot asphalt.

The investigation is continuing.

Related Articles

Senator David Wells questions Churchill Falls MOU
Read more
Newfoundland Aquaculture Industry Association celebrates excellence at 30th Annual Cold Harvest Conference
Read more
St. John’s postpones municipal election until Oct. 8 amid postal strike
Read more
Elections NL provides details on how displaced electors in Conception Bay North can vote
Read more
Chris de Burgh returning to St. John’s April 4th as part of 50th anniversary tour
Read more
Province marks fifth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Read more
Back to top