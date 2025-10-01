RCMP investigates aggravated assault, one youth arrested and charged

News October 1st, 2025

A 17-year-old youth was arrested by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP on Sept. 30 in relation to an assault that resulted in serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of an assault and an injured individual laying in the middle of Cartwright Road. An officer arrived on scene to find a man in need of immediate medical attention.

The victim was transported to hospital for urgent medical treatment and care. He has since been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP later located and arrested a 17-year-old youth in connection to the serious assault.

They were transported to the Happy Valley-Goose Bay detachment and held in police custody overnight. They are expected to appear in provincial court today (Wednesday) to face criminal charges of aggravated assault, fail to comply with a condition of a release order and theft under $5,000.

The investigation continues.