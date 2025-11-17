RCMP asking for assistance locating Abagail Delaney

News November 17th, 2025

Gander RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Abagail Delaney

She was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16 at a residence in the Sullivan Avenue area in Gander.

Delaney is approximately 5’7” tall, and 100 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with writing on the back, burgundy coloured pants and blue shoes.

Police and family are asking anyone with information about her current location to contact Gander RCMP as soon as possible at 709-256-6841