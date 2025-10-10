Rare ticket purchase leads to $675,000 ‘Set for Life’ win for Springdale man

News October 10th, 2025

Jeremy White of Springdale, N.L. is $675,000 richer thanks to a recent Set for Life Scratch’N Win ticket purchase that paid off with a top-prize win.

Despite not being a regular lottery player, during a recent outing to pick up dinner, White decided to go buy a ticket at the store next door while waiting for his takeout order. After scratching the ticket and revealing three Set for Life symbols, White was in disbelief. Needing someone else to confirm what he was seeing, he went back to the store to have the ticket validated.

“I took it in and said, ‘I need you to scan this to make sure there’s nothing wrong with my eyes,’” White said. “He scanned it and said, ‘Well b’y, if there’s something wrong with your eyes, there’s something wrong with mine too.’”

Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life is a $4 Scratch’N Win ticket that offers two options for the top prize. Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000. White opted to receive the lump sum payment.

“I could count on my hands how many times I have bought a scratch ticket,” White said. “I don’t even know if I realize how much money this is yet.”

Plans for his winnings include paying off his mortgage, other bills and putting his three children through university.

“I was worried about being able to afford putting them through school,” White said. “My main concern is their future and that’s what I want to invest in, looking after them.”

White purchased his winning ticket at the Orangestore in Deer Lake.