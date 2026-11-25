Local News, News November 25th, 2026

Tony Wakeham, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Lela Evans, Minister of Women and Gender Equality, will be joined by families and friends who have lost loved ones due to gender-based violence, for a flag-raising and proclamation-signing event to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. This is also known as the Purple Ribbon Campaign.

The event will take place this evening, Wednesday, November 25, at 6:00 p.m., in the main lobby of the Confederation Building East Block. The event is open to the public.

The Premier and Minister Evans will be joined by event emcee, the Honourable Helen Conway Ottenheimer, Minister of Justice and Public Safety.

During this ceremony, 21 women and girls lost to gender-based violence will be remembered, and their families honoured for their courage to share their experiences of gender-based violence.

Attendees are encouraged to bring brightly coloured flowers in memory of those who have lost their lives or who have been impacted by gender-based violence.

Parking will be available in front of the Confederation Building East Block. Attendees are asked to enter using the main entrance facing Prince Philip Drive. Parking will also be available at the back of the building. Anyone with accessibility issues can enter through the Public Gallery Entrance at the back of the building.

The Purple Ribbon ceremony will be livestreamed on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador YouTube channel starting at 6:00 pm, 5:30 pm in most of Labrador.