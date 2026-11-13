Lunch-hour fire causes extensive damage, displaces five residents

Local News, News November 13th, 2026

A fire in the west end of St. John’s over the lunch hour on Friday has caused extensive damage to a home and displaced five people.

Firefighters were called to the home, on Kelland Crescent, at about 12:15 p.m. to deal with what was first believed to be a small vehicle fire. However, when crews arrived on the scene they found much of the home engulfed in flames.

Mike Hall, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, stated that one person was home at the time of the fire. Upon smelling smoke, they ran to a neighbour’s house for help. The fire is reported to have started with the battery of an electric scooter. Within minutes, the garage area of the home was ablaze, with thick black smoke pouring from several windows and front door.

While firefighters made quick work of the fire, the home sustained extensive damage. Five people have been displaced as a result. One pet, a cat, was located deceased inside the home. No other injuries were reported.