Provincial NDP convention scheduled for this weekend

News, Politics September 23rd, 2026

The Newfoundland and Labrador NDP is bringing members together this weekend for its 2026 annual convention. Using the slogan “Together We Can”, the convention will include discussions focusing on issues affecting people across the province.

A new “dispatches” segment will feature short presentations on topics including the cost of medication, climate change and accessibility for people with disabilities.

There will also be a panel on affordability, featuring Bridges to Hope’s Lesley Burgess and child care advocate Patrice Gordon.

federal NDP leader Avi Lewis and Saskatchewan NDP MP and Newfoundland-born Sally Housser will also speak, as well as labour leaders Jessica McCormick and Sherry Hillier.

Jim Dinn, MHA for St. John’s Centre, has been leading the provincial party since 2021.