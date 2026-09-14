BREAKING: Tory MHA Keith Russell breaks ranks and crosses floor at start of Churchill Falls debate

News, Politics September 14th, 2026

The Churchill Falls debate began with unexpected drama Monday as PC MHA Keith Russell announced in the House of Assembly that he is crossing the floor.

Government House Leader Lloyd Parrott had just finished reading the proposed rules for the debate and was looking for a seconder when Russell rose on a point of personal privilege. The MHA for Lake Melville in central Labrador announced that with a heavy heart he would be crossing the floor and asked the Speaker for guidance on where to sit. Speaker Paul Lane recessed the House to determine what to do next.

The announcement is an early blow for the governing Tories as they try to win support for the new Churchill Falls agreement announced in August.