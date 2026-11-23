News, Politics November 23rd, 2026

Craig Pardy, Minister of Finance, today released the 2026 Fall Fiscal and Economic Update, announcing that Newfoundland and Labrador’s economy continues to outperform expectations, resulting in a significantly improved fiscal outlook for the province.

Strong economic growth, higher oil revenues, increased exports and continued population growth have contributed to an improved financial position. As a result, the province has moved from a budgeted deficit position to a projected surplus of $78 million for 2026-27.

The improved fiscal outlook is primarily driven by strong economic performance and higher offshore revenues. The update forecasts revenue to be approximately $1.5 billion higher than projected in Budget 2026.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s economy is expected to lead the country in real GDP growth in 2026 at 7.1 per cent. Growth has been supported by strong performance in the offshore oil industry, fisheries, mining, tourism, housing construction and other key sectors.

The 2026 Fall Fiscal and Economic Update is available here.