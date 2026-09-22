Province seeking public input to help inform the development of a population growth strategy

News, Politics September 22nd, 2026

The Department of Jobs, Growth and Rural Development is seeking public input to help inform the development of a population growth strategy. Population growth is essential to supporting economic development, addressing labour market needs, strengthening communities and ensuring long-term prosperity throughout the province. The strategy will help guide government actions to attract, retain and support people and families in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The strategy will focus on four key areas:

Growing the workforce

Growing families

Growing regions

Growing in-migration

Members of the public are invited to participate through the EngageNL platform or by emailing PopulationGrowth@gov.nl.ca. The consultation will remain open until Oct. 11.

Additional questionnaires will be distributed to local and municipal governments, Indigenous governments and organizations, and employers throughout the province to help ensure a broad range of perspectives are reflected.

Feedback received through this engagement process will help identify opportunities, challenges and priorities related to population growth throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.