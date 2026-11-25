Health, News, Politics November 25th, 2026

The provincial government has delayed proposed amendments to bay flavoured vaping products, Health Minister Joedy Wall announced Wednesday.

The amendments triggered protests from owners and employees of vape shops. The government said the legislation was motivated by health concerns, but the protesters argued it would only drive people out of business.

Minister Wall said postponing the legislation would allow for more consultation with the general public. Further information on how to participate in the consultation will be shared at a later date.