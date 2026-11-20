News November 20th, 2026

Paul Dinn, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills, has announced the appointment of Fergus O’Brien as the acting President and Chief Executive Officer of College of the North Atlantic, effective October 22, 2026.

Mr. O’Brien’s biographical information is provided in the backgrounder below.

The acting appointment is necessary following the retirement of Elizabeth Winney, who was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the College of the North Atlantic in 2020.

The Independent Appointments Commission began a recruitment process for a new permanent CEO and President in August.

Mr. O’Brien will be in the position until recommendations regarding a permanent President and Chief Executive Officer are received from the Independent Appointments Commission and an appointment is made by the Lieutenant-Governor in Council.