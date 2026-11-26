News, Politics November 26th, 2026

The provincial government has reached an agreement with the Innu Nation over a longstanding dispute about the historical timeline of Innu presence in Labrador, with Premier Tony Wakeham issuing an apology.

Innu Nation Grand Chief Jodie Ashini announced the agreement during a Facebook livestream late this afternoon, reading a statement from the Premier confirming the province now recognizes Innu history in Labrador predates the arrival of Europeans.

“Newfoundland and Labrador accepts the position that the history of the Innu in Labrador goes back to the time immemorial, prior to the arrival of Europeans,” Ashini read from Wakeham’s statement. “Hopefully this letter will be received in the spirit of reconciliation.”

NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary is covering the breaking story and will have more details in First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.