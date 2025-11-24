Province announces the first recipient of the Derrick Bragg Leadership Award

News November 24th, 2025

The province presented Lizeta Gould, Town Manager of the Town of Port au Choix, as the first recipient of the Derrick Bragg Leadership Award on Saturday in Corner Brook.

The department, in partnership with the Professional Municipal Administrators of Newfoundland and Labrador, established this memorial award to recognize a town clerk, town manager, town clerk/manager or chief administrative officer who makes significant and lasting contributions within the province’s professional municipal administration sector.

Gould was recognized for her exceptional leadership and innovative approach to municipal governance and regional collaboration. Her work is defined by a deep commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and community pride. She has been described as a mentor, visionary and community builder. Gould is an active member of the Professional Municipal Administrators and has a strong belief in volunteering and lifelong learning.

The Derrick Bragg Leadership Award honours the career of the late Derrick Bragg, who was deeply passionate about the sustainability of rural communities and improving the lives of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. He proudly served 30 years as the Town Clerk-Manager of his hometown of Greenspond and was President of the Professional Municipal Administrators of Newfoundland and Labrador from 2009 to 2015. In 2015, he became a Member of the House of Assembly for Fogo Island-Cape Freels and acted as minister for various Provincial Government departments until 2023.

In the coming years, the annual Derrick Bragg Leadership Award will be presented at the Professional Municipal Administrators Fall Forum.