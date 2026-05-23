Province announces statutory review of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act

News, Politics May 23rd, 2026

Helen Conway Ottenheimer, Minister Responsible for Access to Information and Protection of Privacy, has announced that Keri-Lynn Power will conduct a statutory review of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2015.

Power has an extensive background in law, having been in private practice since 2006 at Regular Power Clarke Lawyers. She is also a committed community volunteer. The province notes it is committed to openness and transparency for all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. The Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2015 provides the public with a right to access government records as well as ensures that personal information that is collected, used or disclosed by public bodies is protected. The Act first came into force in 2005 and was subsequently amended in 2012 and again in 2015.

The review is anticipated to begin this spring with the final report and recommendations provided to the Provincial Government at the end of January 2027. Further information on the review and consultation processes will be released in the coming weeks.

“The Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2015 requires a statutory review every five years,” says Conway Ottenheimer, Minister Responsible for Access to Information and Protection of Privacy. “Our government is committed to protecting privacy while supporting openness and transparency in the public sector. I look forward to Ms. Power’s recommendations as we build on our leadership in access and privacy in Canada.”